Mon, 18 September 2017 at 5:38 pm

Jessica Alba Cozies Up to Cash Warren While Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren had a family outing over the weekend!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted heading out of a restaurant after lunch with her hubby on Sunday afternoon (September 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by their daughters – nine-year-old Honor and six-year-old Haven (not pictured).

After lunch, the family headed to a soccer field for Haven‘s game, where Jessica and Cash were seen showing some PDA while watching from the sidelines.

Jessica affectionately cozied up to Cash while showing off her baby bump in a tight black tee.

This family is too cute!
Photos: Backgrid
