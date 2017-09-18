Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:40 pm
Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park
Justin Bieber showed off his hot shirtless body over the weekend!
The 23-year-old entertainer rode his skateboard around at a skate park on Sunday (September 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Justin showed off some of his moves and removed his shirt when he got a little sweaty!
Photos: Backgrid
