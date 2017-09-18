Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 2:35 pm

Kate Walsh Found Out About Her Brain Tumor & Had Surgery 3 Days Later (Video)

Kate Walsh leaves the Today show studios after speaking out about her benign brain tumor back in 2015.

“I was exhausted. But I’d just wrapped a show, Bad Judge, and I was starring in it and executive producing, so it wasn’t unheard of to be totally exhausted. So I thought I just really burned myself out,” Kate said on Monday (September 18) during her interview live in New York City.

Kate revealed that the tumor was about the size of a small lemon, and she had to advocate to get an MRI for the diagnosis.

“Everything happened so quickly. Three days later I was in surgery,” Kate said.

On why she waited until 2017 to reveal the diagnosis, Kate said, “I really wanted to focus on the recovery back in 2015. And I did. And it was pretty swift and amazing.” Kate has partnered with Cigna to raise awareness and recently starred in a fun “TV Doctors” commercial.
