Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 7:00 am

Kesha Rules the Stage at Kaaboo Del Mar Music Festival!

Kesha Rules the Stage at Kaaboo Del Mar Music Festival!

Kesha showed off her signature style at Kaaboo Del Mar music festival over the weekend!

The 30-year-old entertainer took to the stage at the annual music and arts fest on Friday night (September 15) at in Del Mar, Calif.

Kesha looked cute in a Western style ensemble and striped down from jeans and a fringe jacket to short shorts and a button down.

Between songs, her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter took the opportunity to adorably give her a kiss!

That same evening the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer also took to the stage for epic performances.

The following days, the festival also featured performances from Pink, Jason Derulo, Machine Gun Kelly and Logic!

20+ pictures inside from Kaaboo Del Mar…
Just Jared on Facebook
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 01
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 02
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 03
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 04
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 05
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 06
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 07
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 08
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 09
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 10
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 11
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 12
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 13
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 14
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 15
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 16
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 17
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 18
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 19
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 20
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 21
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 22
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 23
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 24
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 25
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 26
kesha kaaboo del mar music festival 27

Photos: photos by aLIVE Coverage
Posted to: Kesha

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr