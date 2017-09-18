Kesha Rules the Stage at Kaaboo Del Mar Music Festival!

Kesha showed off her signature style at Kaaboo Del Mar music festival over the weekend!

The 30-year-old entertainer took to the stage at the annual music and arts fest on Friday night (September 15) at in Del Mar, Calif.

Kesha looked cute in a Western style ensemble and striped down from jeans and a fringe jacket to short shorts and a button down.

Between songs, her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter took the opportunity to adorably give her a kiss!

That same evening the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Weezer also took to the stage for epic performances.

The following days, the festival also featured performances from Pink, Jason Derulo, Machine Gun Kelly and Logic!

20+ pictures inside from Kaaboo Del Mar…

