Mon, 18 September 2017 at 11:34 pm

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Kids Supply' Fall Collection!

Kim Kardashian Launches 'Kids Supply' Fall Collection!

Kim Kardashian is stepping out after a successful launch of her new Kids Supply collection!

The 36-year-old reality star was spotted heading out of a studio on Monday (September 18) in Hollywood.

Kim was sporting an over-sized camouflage hoodie paired with nude bicycle shorts and heels as she was escorted out of the building by her large secuirty team.

Earlier in the day, Kim launched Kid Supply‘s fall collection, which included kids Yeezys that sold out in three minutes!

“How cute are these kids clothes?” Kim said on her Snapchat, showing off some new looks.

Photos: Backgrid
