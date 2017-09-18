Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gave Her This Gift to Keep Her Safe in Paris

Kim Kardashian is on the cover of Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 26.

Here’s what the 36-year-old reality star had to share with the mag:

On how her and Kanye West keep grounded: “We don’t do gifts…. [Kanye and I] talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and trying to be as grounded and well rounded as possible….I don’t like presents anymore. We just did absolutely nothing [for our anniversary]. We spent two days in Santa Barbara, and we slept…You know what? I think we went to IHOP. That’s what we did.”

On stripping down for photo shoots: “I’m like, I’m going to tone it down. But then I’m like, Wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years, so—I might as well. I don’t know what the age cutoff is.”

On the gift North West gave her after her Paris robbery: “She gave me a little plastic treasure box, and she put her little jewels in it—like fake little plastic jewels—and she was like, ‘Mommy, this will keep you safe when you go to Paris.’ To have something really sweet like that is more important to me than all the jewelry.”

For more from Kim, visit Allure.com.