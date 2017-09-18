Top Stories
Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 1:26 am

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Wide Leg Pants at the Farmer's Market

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Wide Leg Pants at the Farmer's Market

Kourtney Kardashian keeps it breezy in a pair of pinstripe wide leg pants while leaving the farmer’s market on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old reality star hit up the market with her daughter Penelope, 5, and a friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was seen stepping out from a late night church service days before, where Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber were also spotted.

Earlier in the month, Kourtney was photographed filming scenes for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

FYI: Kourtney is wearing Vatanika pants.
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian market 00
kourtney kardashian market 02
kourtney kardashian market 05
kourtney kardashian market 06
kourtney kardashian market 08

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr