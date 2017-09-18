Lady Gaga Postpones European Leg of 'Joanne' World Tour Due to 'Severe Physical Pain'

Lady Gaga is pushing back the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

The 31-year-old pop star revealed the news on her Instagram on Monday (September 18) after being hospitalized and canceling her Rock in Rio performance in Brazil.

Gaga plans to spend the next seven weeks working with doctors to heal.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them…I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much,” she wrote.

The European leg of the tour has now been postponed until early 2018. Get well soon, Gaga!