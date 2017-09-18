Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson, & Julianne Hough Switch Up Looks for Emmys 2017 After Party

Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson, and Julianne Hough all switched up their looks for a 2017 Emmy Awards after party last night!

All three ladies were seen hitting up HBO’s Post Emmy Awards Reception held at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Just Jared‘s full coverage of the 2017 Emmy Awards!

FYI: Laverne is wearing Tadashi Shoji. Tessa is wearing John Hardy jewels and an Edie Parker clutch. Julianne is wearing Monique Lhuillier.