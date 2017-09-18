Liam Payne & Ellie Goulding Mingle at Emporio Armani Show!

Liam Payne and Ellie Goulding sit front row together at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2018 collection presentation on Sunday (September 17) in London, England.

The show was presented as part of London Fashion Week. Other guests included model Poppy Delevingne, model Chelsea Leyland, socialite Olivia Palermo, and Lady Amelia Windsor. Ellie also took the stage to perform at the after party later that night! See all the photos from the event below.

If you didn’t know, Liam‘s One Direction bandmate Niall Horan was once linked to Ellie romantically.