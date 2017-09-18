Top Stories
Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt Watched Anna Faris Present at Emmys: 'She Rules'

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 2:03 pm

Lindsay Lohan Sings Happy Birthday to her Mother Dina - Watch Here!

Lindsay Lohan Sings Happy Birthday to her Mother Dina - Watch Here!

Lindsay Lohan takes a moment to pose for photographs while attending the Custo Barcelona presentation held during 2018 Mercedes-Benz Madrid Fashion Week Spring/Summer at Kauffhaus Jandorf on Sunday (September 17) in Madrid, Spain.

The 31-year-old actress mingled with her two male friends as they sat front row at the fashion show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lindsay Lohan

The day before, Lindsay attended the fashion presentations for Malne as well as Angel Schlesser and Devota & Lomba.

Lindsay took to Instagram on Friday to send a message to her mom Dina Lohan on her birthday. “@dinalohan miss you 😇💗💙💚💛❤️😇,” Lindsay captioned in the post where she is seen singing Happy Birthday.


A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 01
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 02
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 03
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 04
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 05
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 06
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 07
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 08
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 09
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 10
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 11
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 12
lindsay lohan sings happy birthday to her mother dina 13

Credit: DyD Fotografos / Future Image; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr