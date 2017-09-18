Lindsay Lohan Sings Happy Birthday to her Mother Dina - Watch Here!

Lindsay Lohan takes a moment to pose for photographs while attending the Custo Barcelona presentation held during 2018 Mercedes-Benz Madrid Fashion Week Spring/Summer at Kauffhaus Jandorf on Sunday (September 17) in Madrid, Spain.

The 31-year-old actress mingled with her two male friends as they sat front row at the fashion show.

The day before, Lindsay attended the fashion presentations for Malne as well as Angel Schlesser and Devota & Lomba.

Lindsay took to Instagram on Friday to send a message to her mom Dina Lohan on her birthday. “@dinalohan miss you 😇💗💙💚💛❤️😇,” Lindsay captioned in the post where she is seen singing Happy Birthday.