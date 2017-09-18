Mon, 18 September 2017 at 4:39 pm

Maggie Gyllenhaal Discusses Challenges of Playing a Prostitute

Maggie Gyllenhaal is playing the role of sex worker in the new HBO series The Deuce and she’s opening up to Harper’s Bazaar about the challenges of the character.

The 39-year-old actress is joined in her office-themed photo shoot by model Eric Rutherford. The shoot took place at Hearst Tower in New York City.

“I think that, in many cases, being a prostitute requires a huge amount of disassociation,” Maggie told the mag. “I think it’s very difficult to keep your mind intact and awake, and vibrant, when you have to disassociate so much. Not impossible, clearly, because some of the women that I talked to were totally able to do it, but I think a lot of people aren’t, and I think the consequences can be really dire.”

For more from Maggie, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
maggie gyllenhaal harper bazaar issue 01
maggie gyllenhaal harper bazaar issue 02
maggie gyllenhaal harper bazaar issue 03

Photos: Victor Demarchelier
