Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Ben Affleck Cheered on Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at Emmys 2017!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Hilarie Burton is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at Emmys 2017

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Michael B. Jordan Hosts Lupus LA's First MBJAM17!

Michael B. Jordan Hosts Lupus LA's First MBJAM17!

Michael B. Jordan is supporting a great cause!

The 30-year-old actor and Lupus LA ambassador hosted the first annual MBJAM17 event on Saturday (September 16) at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

The event raised awareness of lupus to help fund research and find a cure for those affected with the disease, including Michael‘s mother, Donna Jordan.

Michael was joined by Blake Griffin and Terrence J for the “Hot Shot GAAme Time Challenge” between team Michael (James Worthy, Miles Brown and Emmanuelle Chriqui) and team Blake (Jason Collins, Caleb McLaughlin and Bret Lockett).

Attendees enjoyed break dance performances, basketball-themed entertainment and a variety of clinics and interactive displays.
Photos: Getty Images for Lupus LA
