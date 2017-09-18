Michael B. Jordan Hosts Lupus LA's First MBJAM17!

Michael B. Jordan is supporting a great cause!

The 30-year-old actor and Lupus LA ambassador hosted the first annual MBJAM17 event on Saturday (September 16) at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, Calif.

The event raised awareness of lupus to help fund research and find a cure for those affected with the disease, including Michael‘s mother, Donna Jordan.

Michael was joined by Blake Griffin and Terrence J for the “Hot Shot GAAme Time Challenge” between team Michael (James Worthy, Miles Brown and Emmanuelle Chriqui) and team Blake (Jason Collins, Caleb McLaughlin and Bret Lockett).

Attendees enjoyed break dance performances, basketball-themed entertainment and a variety of clinics and interactive displays.