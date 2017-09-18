Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:01 am

Milo Ventimiglia & Rumored Girlfriend Kelly Egarian Kiss, Take Selfies at Emmys 2017

Milo Ventimiglia was seen kissing Stella McCartney marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian at the 2017 Emmy Awards last night!

According to sources, they definitely seemed like a couple, despite that they’ve been linked for a few months and have never gone public with their romance.

“When Milo and Kelly entered the theater, they paused at the top of the stairs so that Milo could take a selfie. He seemed to want to capture the moment for them,” a source told ET. “They then turned around to walk and find their seats with their arms around each other. Milo and Kelly were definitely not hiding that they were here together.”

In addition, a source told Us Weekly that at one point, Milo kissed his girlfriend on her cheek.

Milo was up for the Outstanding Lead Actor award, but lost to his co-star Sterling K. Brown!
Photos: Getty
