Mon, 18 September 2017 at 6:27 pm

Mindy Kaling Steps Out After 'The Mindy Project' Wrap Party

Mindy Kaling Steps Out After 'The Mindy Project' Wrap Party

Minday Kaling is finishing things up on The Mindy Project!

The 38-year-old pregnant actress and director was spotted on the show’s set on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The day before, the cast celebrated the ending of the show’s sixth and final season with a wrap party.

The event included cupcakes, late night McDonalds and some touching speeches from Mindy and co-star Ike Barinholtz.

“@ikebarinholtz looked handsome in a suit and gave a speech that made me cry. We both made reference to the wonderful people we work with, and @davidstassen. It was a great, great, night,” Mindy wrote on her Instagram.

She later added, “…and finally when we were all emotion’ed out, trays of late night @mcdonalds. What a night! What a country! (Yakov Smirnoff voice)”

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

