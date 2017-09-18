Nick Jonas Hits The Desert in 'Find You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Nick Jonas hits the desert in the just released music video for his latest single called “Find You,” and you can watch it right here!

“Shot the #FindYouVideo in Pismo Beach with one of my favorite directors @emilnava,” the 25-year-old entertainer wrote on his Twitter account. “Happy to share it with you all.”

The track is second to be released off of Nick’s upcoming solo album, which is due out later this year, following “Remember I Told You” with Mike Posner and Anne-Marie.

In case you missed it, check out Nick performing “Find You” for the first time live at a private showcase at The Peppermint Club. Watch the music video below…



Nick Jonas – ‘Find You’ (Music Video)