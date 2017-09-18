Mon, 18 September 2017 at 4:16 pm
Nick Lachey & 98 Degrees Announce New Christmas Album!
Nick Lachey is about to make his Dancing With the Stars debut tonight, but first he has some big news with 98 Degrees!
The group is set to release a new Christmas album titled Let It Snow on October 20 and then they’ll go on tour to promote the new music.
The full-length album will feature some classic hits and also a new original song called “Season of Love.” This is the band’s second Christmas album and a follow-up to their 1999 platinum holiday record, This Christmas.
Listen to “Season of Love” below.
98 Degrees – Season Of Love (Audio)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, 98 Degrees, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre, Music, Nick Lachey
Sponsored Links by ZergNet