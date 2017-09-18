Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:38 pm

Nick Lachey Dances a Cha-cha-cha for 'DWTS' Premiere with Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

Nick Lachey put his dance moves on display during his first performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer performed the Cha-cha-cha alongside his partner Peta Murgatroyd. They earned a score of 18 out of 30 points.

Nick‘s wife Vanessa Lachey is also competing this season and she is partnered with Peta‘s husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The couples are facing off this year!

Nick and Vanessa are the parents of three adorable kids. Make sure to see some of their cute family photos.
Photos: ABC
