Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick &amp; Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 8:36 pm

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (formerly Minnillo) are both competing on Dancing With the Stars this season and we thought this would make a great time to share their cutest family photos!

The married stars are the parents of three adorable kids – son Camden, 5, daughter Brooklyn, 2, and son Phoenix, almost 9 months.

Nick and Vanessa started dating in 2006 and they got married in July 2011. On the show, they are paired with another married couple – Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

The Lacheys have shared so many amazing family photos throughout the past year and you can check out the best ones in the gallery right here.

25+ pictures inside of Nick and Vanessa Lachey‘s kids…

Just Jared on Facebook
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 01
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 02
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 03
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 04
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 05
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 06
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 07
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 08
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 09
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 10
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 11
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 12
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 13
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 14
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 15
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 16
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 17
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 18
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 19
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 20
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 21
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 22
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 23
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 24
nick lachey vanessa lachey family photos 25

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Lachey, Camden Lachey, Celebrity Babies, Nick Lachey, Phoenix Lachey, vanessa lachey, Vanessa Minnillo

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr