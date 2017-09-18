Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (formerly Minnillo) are both competing on Dancing With the Stars this season and we thought this would make a great time to share their cutest family photos!

The married stars are the parents of three adorable kids – son Camden, 5, daughter Brooklyn, 2, and son Phoenix, almost 9 months.

Nick and Vanessa started dating in 2006 and they got married in July 2011. On the show, they are paired with another married couple – Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

The Lacheys have shared so many amazing family photos throughout the past year and you can check out the best ones in the gallery right here.

