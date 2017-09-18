Nicole Kidman & Reese Witherspoon Bring Their Emmys to HBO After Party!

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon happily show off their shiny new trophies at HBO’s Official 2017 Emmy After Party held at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Emmy-winning actresses were joined by their fellow winning Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern, who also brought her award to the party.

Big Little Lies won the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. Nicole won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

While posing for photos, Nicole shared a passionate kiss with her husband, Keith Urban.

Reese‘s on-screen daughter, Kathryn Newton, also came to the party to celebrate with the cast.

FYI: Reese is wearing a custom Stella McCartney dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and David Webb jewelry. Nicole is wearing a Calvin Klein By Appointment dress, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes and bag, Harry Winston jewels, and a Shiffon Co. pinky finger ring.