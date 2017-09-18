Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:26 pm

Nikki Bella Bodyslams Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Dance! (Video)

Nikki Bella is bringing the wrestling ring to the dance floor for her first performance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 33-year-old WWE wrestler and fiancee of John Cena performed alongside her partner Artem Chigvintsev during the episode on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Artem and Nikki danced a tango to the Pink song “So What.” At the end of the dance, Nikki showed off her strength by picking up her partner and slamming him to the ground.

“That was for you @WWE & #BellaArmy 💋💃🏽🕺🏼 Love you all SO much! Fearless Forever! N #TeamSmackdown #DWTS,” Nikki tweeted.
