Olivia Newton-John is Glowing at ONJ Wellness Walk & Research Run!

Olivia Newton-John helped rally the crowd at the ONJ Walk and Research Run!

The 68-year-old Grease star spoke on stage at the event on Saturday (September 17) in Melbourne, Australia.

She and her husband John Easterling held hands as they marched for the cause.

Olivia snapped lots of pics and shared hugs with the crowd, including an adorable pup.

Olivia recently let fans know how she’s doing just three months after revealing her cancer had relapsed.

She has been undergoing treatment for her second bout with breast cancer and plans to return to performing soon. We’re so glad to see her doing so well!

