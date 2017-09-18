Top Stories
Olivia Wilde Shares a Super Cute Photo of Daughter Daisy!

Olivia Wilde Shares a Super Cute Photo of Daughter Daisy!

Olivia Wilde flashes a huge smile as she arrives at Spike Jonze’s Changers: A Dance Story on Friday afternoon (September 15) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress went comfy in a yellow T-shirt and jeans as she signed a few autographs for fans as she stepped out.

Olivia recently took to Instagram to share a super adorable photo with her 11-month-old daughter Daisy.

“Morning people (and wookie),” Olivia captioned the below photo of herself and Daisy with their cute pup.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

