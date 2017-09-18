Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 3:04 pm

Paramount Exec Defends 'mother!' & Darren Aronofsky's Vision

The new movie mother! did not get a great reaction from opening weekend audiences and became one of the rare films to ever receive an “F” grade from CinemaScore.

Now, an executive at Paramount Pictures is defending the movie and director Darren Aronofsky‘s vision.

“This movie is very audacious and brave,” Paramount worldwide president of marketing and distribution Megan Colligan told THR. “You are talking about a director at the top of his game, and an actress at the top her game. They made a movie that was intended to be bold. Everyone wants original filmmaking, and everyone celebrates Netflix when they tell a story no one else wants to tell. This is our version. We don’t want all movies to be safe. And it’s okay if some people don’t like it.”

While audiences did not connect with Jennifer Lawrence‘s new movie, critics had a favorable opinion. The film has a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

