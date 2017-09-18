Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 9:11 pm

PLL's Sasha Pieterse Performs Sexy Cha-cha-cha for 'Dancing With the Stars' Week One! (Video)

PLL's Sasha Pieterse Performs Sexy Cha-cha-cha for 'Dancing With the Stars' Week One! (Video)

Sasha Pieterse does a Cha-cha-cha dance with her partner Gleb Savchenko during her performance for the first week of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress is best known for her work on Pretty Little Liars and she says that her motivation for appearing on the show is to get herself in shape for her upcoming wedding to fiance Hudson Sheaffer.

Sasha received a score of 18 out of 30 points for her performance.

Make sure to follow along all season long while we live blog the show!
Photos: ABC
