Pregnant Rose Byrne Shows Off Her Major Baby Bump in NYC

Rose Byrne chats with a friend as they enjoy a stroll the park on Sunday afternoon (September 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old pregnant actress dressed her growing baby bump in a floral print dress, hat, and sandals as she enjoyed the warm NYC weather.

Rose announced late last month that she and longtime love Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child together.

Rose and Bobby have been together since 2012 and are already parents to 18-month-old son Rocco.

