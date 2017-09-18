Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 5:25 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Are Post-Emmys Jetsetters!

Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Are Post-Emmys Jetsetters!

Reese Witherspoon gets out of her car and heads into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, who is basically her mini-me!

Reese had a big night on Sunday as she won an Emmy for producing Big Little Lies, which was awarded Outstanding Limited Series.

Ava took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her mom after the big win!

“I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself, and I am so happy she’s been officially recognized for it. Congrats to the whole BLL team! 🎉🏆❤️,” she wrote.
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 01
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 02
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 03
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 04
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 05
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 06
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 07
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 08
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 09
reese witherspoon daughter ava are post emmys jetsetters 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr