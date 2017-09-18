Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava Are Post-Emmys Jetsetters!

Reese Witherspoon gets out of her car and heads into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress was joined by her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, who is basically her mini-me!

Reese had a big night on Sunday as she won an Emmy for producing Big Little Lies, which was awarded Outstanding Limited Series.

Ava took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her mom after the big win!

“I am so proud of how hard my mama has worked to showcase the stories and talents of strong women like herself, and I am so happy she’s been officially recognized for it. Congrats to the whole BLL team! 🎉🏆❤️,” she wrote.