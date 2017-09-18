Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 2:10 pm

Rihanna Carries Her Big Blue Coat Through JFK Airport

Rihanna Carries Her Big Blue Coat Through JFK Airport

Rihanna carries a big blue coat while walking inside JFK Airport on Sunday night (September 17) in Queens, New York.

The 29-year-old entertainer looked like she had her hands full ahead of her flight out of town with her big coat and bag.

Last week, Rihanna held her annual Diamond Ball in New York City. The event was jam packedd with celebrity guests and in total, raised over five million dollars! Congrats, Rihanna!

The funds raised at the event will go to support the Clara Lionel Foundation’s initiative to provide global education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

