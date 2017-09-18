Ryan Phillippe Accused of Assault by Elsie Hewitt, Sources Call Claims 'Baseless'

Ryan Phillippe has been accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt and she is suing him for $1 million in damages.

The 21-year-old Playboy model says that she started dating Ryan, 43, in April and that he became “infatuated” with her. In her lawsuit, she alleges that the actor abused drugs and that they got into a fight on July 4.

Elsie claims that Ryan threw her down a staircase and that when she climbed back up the stairs, he picked her up “like a doll” and threw her down the stairs again. She included several photos of bruises in her lawsuit and you can see them in the gallery, via The Blast. Elsie filed a police report and went to the hospital right after the alleged assault and she got a temporary Emergency Protective Order against Ryan.

Our sources close to Ryan call the claims “baseless” and say “he’s not violent, nor has ever been violent, nor does he have a history of violence.”

Ryan‘s side of the story is that Elsie showed up to his home uninvited while under the influence, after he had broken up with her. She reportedly tried to attack him and had to be removed from the house. While leaving, she claimed to have fallen and injured herself.

Those close to him also point out that the order was terminated after a few days and the police rejected Elsie‘s claims.

We have reached out to Ryan‘s rep for an official comment.