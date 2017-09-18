Top Stories
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Make First Official Appearance Together as a Couple

Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Kate Walsh Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 8:24 am

Sam Smith Debuts Emotional 'Too Good At Goodbyes' Music Video - Watch Here!

Sam Smith has just dropped the official music video for his brand new single “Too Good At Goodbyes” and you can watch it right here!

The clip, directed by Luke Monaghan, is an emotional and cinematic display of a variety of couples saying goodbye to each other, including the 25-year-old Grammy-winning performer himself.

“This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped,” Sam said in a statement about the song. “It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come.”


Sam Smith – Too Good At Goodbyes (Official Video)
