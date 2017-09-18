Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick &amp; Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 8:50 pm

Selena Gomez Practices Lines on Set of Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez Practices Lines on Set of Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez is hard at work on her new project with Woody Allen!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer was spotted arriving on set on Monday (September 18) in New York City, just days after revealing she received a kidney transplant.

She wore a mustard yellow sweater, maroon skirt, and denim jacket.

Selena was also seen sporting a black tee and matching sweatpants with fringe details as she rehearsed her script.

The untitled project also stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

That morning, Selena also stepped out cradling her new pup in her arms – a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy named Charles! See the pics in our gallery below.

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have both posted photos and videos of the new dog on their Instagram Stories as well.

ICYMI, Selena recently teamed up with Puma and shared lots of new campaign photos.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 01
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 02
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 03
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 04
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 05
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 06
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 07
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 08
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 09
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 10
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 11
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 12
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 13
selena gomez practices lines on set of woody allen movie 14

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr