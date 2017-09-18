Selena Gomez Practices Lines on Set of Woody Allen Movie

Selena Gomez is hard at work on her new project with Woody Allen!

The 25-year-old “Fetish” singer was spotted arriving on set on Monday (September 18) in New York City, just days after revealing she received a kidney transplant.

She wore a mustard yellow sweater, maroon skirt, and denim jacket.

Selena was also seen sporting a black tee and matching sweatpants with fringe details as she rehearsed her script.

The untitled project also stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Jude Law, and will be released sometime next year.

That morning, Selena also stepped out cradling her new pup in her arms – a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy named Charles! See the pics in our gallery below.

Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd have both posted photos and videos of the new dog on their Instagram Stories as well.

ICYMI, Selena recently teamed up with Puma and shared lots of new campaign photos.

