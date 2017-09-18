Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Jokingly Denies Jack McBrayer Entry to Emmys Party (Video)

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

Ellen DeGeneres Asks Justin Theroux to Name Jennifer Aniston's Best Friend

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 3:30 pm

Selena Gomez Teams with Puma, Stars in First Campaign!

Selena Gomez has just announced her new partnership with Puma!

In her new role with the brand, the 25-year-old entertainer will design new product and marketing campaigns. She’s already starring in her first: for the brand’s Phenom footwear!

“Being part of the PUMA family is very exciting for me,” Selena said in a statement. “PUMA has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works.”

Check out the first campaign photos below, and stay tuned for more from Selena and Puma!

In other Selena news, in case you missed it, she opened up about having a kidney transplant this summer while battling Lupus.
