Taraji P. Henson Gets Honored at Heroes in the Struggle Awards for Her Work in Fighting HIV/AIDS!

Taraji P. Henson shows off some skin as she hits the red carpet at the 2017 Heroes in the Struggle Awards Gala held on Saturday (September 16) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actress was among those honored for her work in battling the fight against HIV/AIDS. Taraji was accompanied by her Empire co-star, Jussie Smollett, who presented her with the award.

“When you lose people that you love to something that’s preventable, or that can be cured, why wouldn’t you want to be apart of it? Why wouldn’t you want to help save lives?” Taraji told ET on the red carpet. “The more we talk about it, the more awareness will be raised. We have to keep talking about it because when you don’t talk about it, shame comes in, and people who have shame make decisions out of fear and those usually aren’t healthy decisions.”

“It’s always going to be a war,” Taraji added. “It’s spiritual warfare, that’s life, but we’re going to find a cure.”

FYI: Taraji is wearing an Emanuel Ungaro dress.