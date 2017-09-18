Taylor Swift Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Sam Smith Debuts in Top Five!

Top Stories
Mon, 18 September 2017 at 5:55 pm

Taylor Swift is still ruling the charts with her latest single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

The 27-year-old singer has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the third week in a row. Her song “…Ready for It?” debuted at number four last week, but this week it has fallen out of the Top 10 as it’s not getting a radio push right now. It was released just as a promotional single.

Another highlight on the chart this week is Sam Smith‘s return to the Hot 100 with his new song “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which debuted at number five.

The other songs in the top five are Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” at number two, Logic‘s “1-800-273-8255″ featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid with a new high at number three, and “Despacito” at number four.
