Vanessa Lachey Tops Nick's Score During 'DWTS' Premiere with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Vanessa Lachey hits the stage for her first performance of the season on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old television personality performed a Cha-cha-cha with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy and they received a score of 21 out of 30 points.

Vanessa beat her husband Nick Lachey, who got 18 points for his dance with Maks‘ wife Peta Murgatroyd. She got the third highest score of the night!

