'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 10:01 pm

Vanessa Lachey Tops Nick's Score During 'DWTS' Premiere with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Vanessa Lachey Tops Nick's Score During 'DWTS' Premiere with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Vanessa Lachey hits the stage for her first performance of the season on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 18) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old television personality performed a Cha-cha-cha with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy and they received a score of 21 out of 30 points.

Vanessa beat her husband Nick Lachey, who got 18 points for his dance with Maks‘ wife Peta Murgatroyd. She got the third highest score of the night!

Make sure to see some of the adorable photos of Vanessa and Nick with their three super cute kids.
Photos: ABC
