Mon, 18 September 2017 at 3:28 pm

Wendy Williams Responds to Bikini Photos, Is Proud of Her Body

Wendy Williams Responds to Bikini Photos, Is Proud of Her Body

Wendy Williams went to the beach earlier this month in Barbados and the photos of her in a bikini have gotten a lot of buzz on the internet.

The 53-year-old talk show host is now responding to the online chatter and letting everyone know that she is proud of her body.

“Yes, I am 53. And yes, I still dip it and do it in a bikini with perky boobs and a flat belly, and if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all,” she said with her signature sass. “I don’t want front and back. Like, I’m done with that. So, you know, I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I’m shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me.”

“We were having the time of our lives. We totally thought we were by ourselves,” Wendy told People about her vacation with husband Kevin Hunter.

“I don’t care when people talk about the way I look, because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good,” Wendy added.
