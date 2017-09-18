Westworld's James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth & Ben Barnes Party with HBO After Emmys 2017!

The guys of Westworld stepped out for the HBO Emmys after party last night!

James Marsden, Ben Barnes, Luke Hemsworth, Rodrigo Santoro, and Clifton Collins, Jr. were all seen at the after party, held at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

Westworld was nominated for a handful of awards last night, but did not end up with any wins. Be sure to check out the full list of winners from the Emmys if you missed it!