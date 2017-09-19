AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

America’s Got Talent contestant Evie Clair sadly had to say goodbye to her dad Amos Abplanalp a week and a half ago after he lost his battle with cancer.

The 13-year-old singer is going to return to the competition to sing in the finals tonight (September 19) and she will likely dedicate her performance to her late father.

Evie and her younger sister Kirra performed at their dad’s funeral last week in Arizona. They sang a medley that can be viewed on their YouTube page.

Evie took to Twitter to share a photo from the burial. “Thank you all who came to pay tribute to my daddy. It was a wonderful day,” she captioned the picture.

Thank you all who came to pay tribute to my daddy. It was a wonderful day. pic.twitter.com/4msSSUrHfR — Evie Clair (@evieclair) September 14, 2017

