Top Stories
Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Ryan Phillippe Responds to Domestic Violence Allegations

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 6:50 pm

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

America’s Got Talent contestant Evie Clair sadly had to say goodbye to her dad Amos Abplanalp a week and a half ago after he lost his battle with cancer.

The 13-year-old singer is going to return to the competition to sing in the finals tonight (September 19) and she will likely dedicate her performance to her late father.

Evie and her younger sister Kirra performed at their dad’s funeral last week in Arizona. They sang a medley that can be viewed on their YouTube page.

Evie took to Twitter to share a photo from the burial. “Thank you all who came to pay tribute to my daddy. It was a wonderful day,” she captioned the picture.

Click inside to listen to the song Evie Clair performed at the funeral…

Just Jared on Facebook
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 01
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 02
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 03
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 04
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 05
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 06
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 07
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 08
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 09
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 10
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 11
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 12
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 13
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 14
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 15
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 16
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 17
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 18
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 19
evie clair sang at her dads funeral last week 20

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Evie Clair

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr
  • imsn

    It was a wonderful day?//