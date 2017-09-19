Top Stories
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 7:33 pm

'America's Got Talent' Poll: Who Should Win Season 12?!

The finals are about to begin on America’s Got Talent season 12 and we want to know who you think should win this season!

There are some incredible acts this year, including the 12-year-old singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, deaf singer Mandy Harvey, comedian Preacher Lawson, acrobatic dance group Diavolo, and more.

MEET THE TOP 10: Click through our handy guide of the ten finalists!

All of the top 10 acts will perform tonight (September 19) and then the results will be announced on Wednesday evening during the live finale.

Make sure to vote for your favorite in our poll AND by calling in to NBC’s phone lines!
