Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:27 am

Andrew Garfield Gets Colorful While Heading Back to LA!

Andrew Garfield Gets Colorful While Heading Back to LA!

Andrew Garfield showed his colorful side while arriving back in LA!

The 34-year-old actor was spotted making his way through LAX airport on Monday afternoon (September 18) in Los Angeles.

Andrew was sporting a turquoise, purple and pink button down paired with green pants as he headed to his car.

He was last spotted attending the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his upcoming film Breath.

The film follows a couple who are unwilling to give up while facing the devastating effects of polio.

Breathe is set to hit theaters on October 13th.
Photos: Backgrid
