Billy Bush & Wife Sydney Split After Almost 20 Years of Marriage

Billy Bush and his wife Sydney have separated after almost 20 years of marriage.

A rep for the couple told TMZ they have “separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Of course, Billy was at the center of a huge controversy last year when leaked audio emerged of him having a lewd conversation with Donald Trump. Billy had to leave his job at the Today show after the conversation was leaked.

The couple have three children together: Josie, Lillie, and Mary.