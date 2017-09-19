Britney Spears Has Her Own Fashion Week at Home!

Britney Spears doesn’t need to attend fashion week, because it’s always fashion week at her house!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old entertainer hosted her own fashion show at her home in Los Angeles.

Britney took to her Instagram to share a video strutting her stuff through the hallways and balconies of her gorgeous house.

“Who says you can’t do fashion week at home!” Britney captioned the vid.

Brit rocked a few different outfits including a red off the shoulder dress, a throwback crop top and shorts combo, a white lace dress and a tight yellow dress!

Check out the fun video below…