Tue, 19 September 2017 at 6:32 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Wants Some Fangirls in His College to Chill Out!

Brooklyn Beckham Wants Some Fangirls in His College to Chill Out!

Brooklyn Beckham only just started college – but he’s already being bombarded with attention from the swooning fans in his class!

The 18-year-old photographer, who just went off to school in New York City, revealed that he enjoys his classmates…but some of them could calm down a little.

“I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school. Sometimes, I have to be like, ‘I’m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill,’” he told The Cut.

“They understand and they respect it, but it’s just at the beginning, it’s such a shock to them, so it’s fine,” he added.

He also may not be interested in looking for girls at the moment: Brooklyn just Instagrammed a sweet note to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Chloe Moretz: “These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl.”

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

