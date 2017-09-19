Tue, 19 September 2017 at 12:58 pm

BTS 'Love Yourself: Her' vs. EXO 'The War: The Power of Music': Which Comeback Is the Best?

One month, two superstar comebacks.

September brought stellar returns from two of K-Pop’s most beloved boy bands: BTS with Love Yourself: Her and EXO with The War: The Power of Music.

EXO brought the robot-blasting space-age silliness with “Power,” and BTS came in strong with their bright, bold and powerfully choreographed “DNA.”

Both releases are amazing, but which comeback stands out as the best of the month?

Place your vote below! We’ll reveal the winning act right here on Tuesday (September 26).
    Definitly BTS comeback is the best, I’m i love with this album is so good