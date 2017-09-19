Celebrities React to Devastating Mexico Earthquake - Read the Tweets

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to the powerful and devastating earthquake that hit Mexico on Tuesday (September 19).

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck the central state of Puebla, destroying several buildings.

The earthquake was felt in the center of Mexico City 75 miles away from the epicenter, and reportedly struck at a depth of about 33 miles according to CNN.

“Some facades and entire buildings in Mexico City fell, crushing cars and trapping some people inside…the number of dead and injured is unclear,” reports the New York Times.

Mexico City was hit with a magnitude 7.1 earthquake today. My thoughts + prayers are with the people of Mexico: https://t.co/4ey05HBiQv pic.twitter.com/mUPTClkXh5 — COMMON (@common) September 19, 2017

Thoughts and prayers for #MexicoCity 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2017

Con #México en estos duros momentos. Mucha fuerza también a nuestros hermanos que sufren la amenaza del huracán #María. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) September 19, 2017

Our 🙏 #prayers are with you #Mexico City as a major #earthquake strikes on the anniversary of the infamous 1985 #earthquake there. 🙏 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) September 19, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to everyone in Mexico City. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 19, 2017

My love, thoughts, and prayers go to all affected in Mexico City. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 19, 2017

My heart is breaking for Mexico City https://t.co/WAdcId1JiA — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 19, 2017

Thoughts with Mexico after that devastating earthquake just now. The images coming up are truly tragic. — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) September 19, 2017

Pray for Mexico!! They had a huge earthquake:((( I'm so sad right.. This broke my heart. 💔 — Lele Pons (@lelepons) September 19, 2017