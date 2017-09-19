Chase Goehring Sings Original Song 'Mirror' for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Chase Goehring hits the stage to debut a new original song during his performance on the finals of America’s Got Talent.

The 21-year-old singer performed a song called “Mirror” during the live taping held at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

“I’m singing an original song that I haven’t released yet so I’m really excited!” he wrote on Instagram earlier in the week. “This journey has been a once in a lifetime and I couldn’t be here without all of you!”

Watch a clip of the performance below!