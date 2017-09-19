Top Stories
AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

AGT's Evie Clair Sang at Her Dad's Funeral Last Week

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry Makes It Instagram Official with Alex Da Kid!

Rachel Bilson &amp; Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Broken Up

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 9:48 pm

Comedian Preacher Lawson Reenacts Run-In with a Stranger for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Comedian Preacher Lawson Reenacts Run-In with a Stranger for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Preacher Lawson put his physical comedy on display once again for his final performance on America’s Got Talent.

The comedian opened up about a weird run-in with a stranger who was wearing nothing except his socks. The man asked Preacher for $75 for a drink and the comedian joked it must have been for something at Whole Foods.

Preacher then reenacted what the man did when he accused him of wanting the money to buy drugs.

While the judges praised the performance, Heidi Klum was not happy that drugs were a part of the routine.


Preacher Lawson: Comedian Recalls A Weird Run-in With A Stranger
Just Jared on Facebook
preacher lawson americas got talent finals 01
preacher lawson americas got talent finals 02
preacher lawson americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Preacher Lawson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • There's now more information about the woman in the Kevin Hart extortion video - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is spilling on his prep for DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Ellen Degeneres crashed Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas show - TooFab
  • Elisabeth Moss has joined the cast of a new film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Demi Lovato is taking the best friend challenge with Jimmy Fallon - Just Jared Jr