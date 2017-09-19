Comedian Preacher Lawson Reenacts Run-In with a Stranger for 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Preacher Lawson put his physical comedy on display once again for his final performance on America’s Got Talent.

The comedian opened up about a weird run-in with a stranger who was wearing nothing except his socks. The man asked Preacher for $75 for a drink and the comedian joked it must have been for something at Whole Foods.

Preacher then reenacted what the man did when he accused him of wanting the money to buy drugs.

While the judges praised the performance, Heidi Klum was not happy that drugs were a part of the routine.



Preacher Lawson: Comedian Recalls A Weird Run-in With A Stranger