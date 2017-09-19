Darci Lynne Farmer & Her Two Puppets Sing a Beatles Song for 'America's Got Talent' Finals! (Video)

Darci Lynne Farmer is the clear favorite to win the current season of America’s Got Talent and she blew us all away with her performance on the finals.

The 12-year-old singing ventriloquist brought out her two puppets Petunia and Oscar to sing The Beatles‘ “With a Little Help from My Friends” during the live taping at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (September 19) in Hollywood.

Simon Cowell told Darci Lynne that he thinks she is going to win!

“You just have that special something not everyone has and you might have just won that $1 million,” Heidi Klum added.

If you want Darci Lynne to win the million dollars, then make sure to vote now!



Darci Lynne: Kid Ventriloquist Sings With A Little Help From Her Friends