Tue, 19 September 2017 at 10:29 pm

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Debuts Original Song for Final 'America's Got Talent' Performance! (Video)

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Debuts Original Song for Final 'America's Got Talent' Performance! (Video)

Mandy Harvey is continuing to wow us all with her final performance on America’s Got Talent!

The 29-year-old singer, who lost her hearing over 10 years ago and had to teach herself how to sing again, performed an original tune titled “This Time” on Tuesday (September 19) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“Seriously, incredible. I have to remind myself and everyone tonight that you lost your hearing 10 years ago. You haven’t heard Adele. You haven’t heard Ed Sheeran. You haven’t heard Taylor Swift. Yet your songs are so current,” Simon Cowell said after the performance.

Mandy Harvey: Deaf Singer Amazes With Beautiful Tune
