'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Nick & Vanessa Lachey's Three Kids Are So Cute - See Photos!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 1:10 am

Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Play the Best Friends Challenge (Video)

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon teamed up for an epic round of the Best Friends Challenge!

The 25-year-old singer stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday (September 18).

During the game, the two take turns pulling out questions from the “Best Friends Box” and then jot down their answers on a notepad, with the goal of writing down the same responses.

Jimmy does warn her, though, that he’s never succeeded with any celebs he’s ever played with, including Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake, and Viola Davis.

Their questions involve choosing which Disney princess Jimmy would be, what one item Demi would bring with her if she were stranded on a deserted island, what TV show they would binge watch together, and what their combined BFF name would be.

We dare you not to LOL at that last one. Watch below!

Demi also performed her hit song “Sorry Not Sorry.” Her new album Tell Me You Love Me will be available on September 29.


Best Friends Challenge with Demi Lovato

